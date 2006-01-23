[+]Enlarge Credit: ORANGE COUNTY CONVENTION CENTER PHOTO

The Pittsburgh Conference & Exposition on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy (Pittcon 2006)-themed Foundations For Science-will hold its annual program from Sunday, March 12, through Friday, March 17, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. The meeting brings together scientific and technical professionals to share the latest information about analytical science and instrumentation.

New this year, Pittcon 2006 will present a full technical program on Sunday afternoon, starting at 1 PM. The afternoon will feature invited symposia, workshops, posters, contributed technical sessions, and a plenary lecture.

The exposition is open from Monday, March 13, through Thursday, March 16. For details about the meeting, visit the Pittcon 2006 website at www.pittcon.org.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The Pittcon 2006 technical program will feature workshops, invited symposia, featured contributed sessions, new product forums, and contributed oral and poster sessions. This year's technical program covers bioanalytical chemistry, pharmaceutical chemistry, nanotechnology, environmental chemistry, forensic analysis, life sciences technologies, food analysis, applied molecular spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, and chemical separations. Visit www.pittcon.org for the most current list of sessions.

Program highlights include a plenary lecture on Sunday afternoon by Roger Y. Tsien, University of California, San Diego, on "Watching Biochemistry Inside Living Cells and Organisms." On Thursday morning, a special symposium will be held on "Funding U.S. Research: Challenges & Opportunities," arranged by the Coalition for Bridging the Sciences.

SHORT COURSES. More than 100 courses will be offered beginning Saturday, March 11, through Friday, March 17. Course offerings include biomedical engineering, capillary electrophoresis, electrochemistry, enantiomeric separations, food science, gas chromatography, homeland defense, and pharmaceutical sciences. These courses provide continuing education opportunities and are led by experts in the field.

AWARDS. There will be a number of award symposia at Pittcon 2006. The 2006 Pittcon Heritage Award will be presented to Masao Horiba, Horiba Ltd., Kyoto, Japan. This award recognizes outstanding individuals whose entrepreneurial careers have shaped the instrumentation community, inspired achievement, promoted public understanding of the modern instrumentation sciences, and highlighted the role of analytical chemistry in world economies. Awardees also join the Pittcon Hall of Fame, which recognizes pioneers in the analytical instrumentation world.

The Award for Young Investigators in Separation Science, sponsored by Agilent Technologies and presented by the ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry, will be given to Michael T. Bowser, University of Minnesota. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding contributions to the field of separation science by a young chemist or chemical engineer.

R. Mark Wightman of the University of North Carolina will receive the Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry. Sponsored by the Pittsburgh Conference and friends of Ralph N. Adams, the late professor from the University of Kansas, this award recognizes an outstanding scientist who has advanced the field of bioanalytical chemistry through research, innovation, or education.

The Bomem-Michelson Award, sponsored by ABB, honors scientists who have advanced the techniques of vibrational, molecular, Raman, or electronic spectroscopy. Robert W. Field, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is this year's awardee.

The Dal Nogare Award, sponsored by the Chromatography Forum of Delaware Valley, will be presented to Victoria L. McGuffin, Michigan State University, East Lansing.

The Charles N. Reilly Award, sponsored by the Society of Electroanalytical Chemistry (SEAC), will be given to Mark E. Meyerhoff, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. This award recognizes outstanding research contributions in electroanalytical chemistry. Keith J. Stevenson, University of Texas, Austin, is this year's recipient of the SEAC Young Investigator Award, which is sponsored by Cypress Systems.

The Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award, sponsored by the Society of Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh, will be presented to J. Michael Ramsey, University of North Carolina. This award recognizes significant contributions by a scientist to analytical chemistry.

Paul S. Cremer, Texas A&M University, will receive the Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award, which recognizes outstanding achievements of an individual during the early stages of his or her independent scientific career.

The Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award, sponsored by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh, will be given to Wolfgang Kiefer, University of WÜrzburg, Germany. The award recognizes an individual who has an established and outstanding record of contributions to the field of applied spectroscopy.

The Tomas B. Hirschfeld Award recognizes outstanding contributions in the field of near-infrared spectroscopy. The award will be presented to Roumiana Tsenkova, Kobe University, Japan.

The Williams-Wright Award, sponsored by the Coblentz Society, is presented annually to an industrial spectroscopist who has made significant contributions to vibrational spectroscopy. This year's award will be presented to Harry Owen, Kaiser Optical Systems, Ann Arbor, Mich.

EXPOSITION. The Pittcon 2006 Exposition will be open from Monday, March 13, through Thursday, March 16. Exhibit hours will be from 9 AM to 5 PM on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and from 9 AM to 3 PM on Thursday. More than 800 exhibitors will showcase their latest analytical laboratory instrumentation, equipment, supplies, and services.

NEW PRODUCT FORUM. The New Product Forum is an opportunity for Pittcon 2006 exhibitors to highlight new products, techniques, and equipment. The forum will be held in the afternoons from Sunday, March 12, through Tuesday, March 14, and will consist of sessions with four 20-minute presentations organized according to specific topics. The sessions are intended to be informal to encourage audience participation and discussion.

INVITED SYMPOSIA

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Direct Ionization of Real Samples in Open Air for Mass Spectrometry: Removing Sample Preparation Barrier

Glycomics

Modern Trends in Pharmaceutical Analysis by HPLC

New Trends in Spectroelectrochemical Methods for Chemical Analysis

Chinese Analytical Market: The Current Role of Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy in Chinese Industry, Government & Academia

MONDAY MORNING

A New Generation of Microplasmas

Biomedical Imaging: From Living Cells to Tissues to In Vivo Patient Diagnostics

High-Throughput Analysis of Drugs & Metabolites in Biological Matrices Using Mass Spectrometry

Microfluidics in Space Sciences & Technology

Updates to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) & Environment Canada (EC) Air, Water & Waste Methods & Regulations, and New EC & EPA Methods-Part I

MONDAY AFTERNOON

Advances in Metabonomics, Metabolomics & Proteomics

Electron-Based Methods for Tandem Mass Spectrometry

Imaging Molecular Processes in Living Cells

Smaller, Cheaper, Faster & Smarter Analytical Instrumentation

17th James L. Waters Annual Symposium Recognizing Pioneers in ICP-MS

Updates to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) & Environment Canada (EC) Air, Water & Waste Methods & Regulations, and New EC & EPA Methods-Part II

TUESDAY MORNING

Advanced Analytical Techniques for Cancer Detection

Charge Transport through DNA

Detection of Terrorist Weapons: Chemical & Biological Agents

New Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopic Approaches Addressing Major Challenges in Complex Biological Systems

Raman for Structural Proteomics

Limits of Chromatographic Efficiency

TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Chemical Nanotechnology for Visualizing & Targeting Cancer

Chips to Cells: The Interface of Microfluidic Analysis & Live Cells

Detection of Terrorist Weapons: Biological Agents

New Horizons in Capillary Electrophoresis

Hard & Soft Sides of Laboratory Management: Manage the Process, Lead the People

Role of Metal & Nonmetal Speciation in Botanical/Nutraceutical Products

WEDNESDAY MORNING

Applications of Mass Spectrometry in Protein Biophysics

Bioterrorism Detection Technologies

Chemical Imaging of Biomaterial Surfaces & Interfaces

Magnetic-Field-Generated Microfluidics in Analytical Chemistry Systems

They Said It Couldn't Be Done: Past, Present & Future

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Advances in Vibrational Sum Frequency Generation Spectroscopy

Applications of Patterned Laminar Flow

Nanohybrid Bioanalytical Systems

Analytical Chemistry of Vaccines

Detection & Sourcing of Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals & Illicit Drugs

THURSDAY MORNING

21st-Century LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy): Addressing Critical Applications in Analytical Science

Degradation & Treatment of Pharmaceuticals in the Environment

Discovery Through GC ?? GC Separations

Harnessing the Power of Biology: Utilizing Biological Signaling for Chemical Analysis

Rapid Food Analysis

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Bioanalytical Methods for Human Exposure Assessment & Environmental Monitoring

Leveling the Playing Field through Laboratory Accreditation

New Advances in Monolithic Column Technology for HPLC

Novel Detection Based on Nanotechnology

Surface-Enhanced Vibrational Spectroscopy

Unraveling the Secrets of the Brain with More Sensitive & Smaller Analytical Techniques

CONTRIBUTED SESSIONS

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Advances in Analytical Instrumentation: Taking the Analytical Instrument to the Sample & Providing Answers, Not Spectra

Advances in Impurity Analyses for Water & Aqueous Solutions

MONDAY MORNING

Application of Process Analytical Technology Tools toward Understanding & Control of Pharmaceutical Unit Operations

Sensors for Food Security & Defense

MONDAY AFTERNOON

Advances & Opportunities for Trace-Level Beryllium Measurements in the Workplace

Liquid-Phase Microextraction (LPME): A Versatile Sample Preparation Method

Micro- & Nanotechnology Applications in Pharmaceutical Dosage Form Development

Pitfalls & Potentials of Generalized Two-Dimensional Correlation Spectroscopy

TUESDAY MORNING

Advances in LC-MS Strategies for the Identification of Impurities, Degradants & Metabolites

Application of Flow-Injection Polymer Analysis & High-Throughput or Fast GPC-SEC in Polymer Characterization, Process Control & Quality Assurance

TUESDAY AFTERNOON

Atmospheric Pressure Photoionization for LC-MS

Atomic Emission Detection for Gas Chromatography

Ionophore-Based Chemical Sensors I

Staged Electronic Data Deliverables

Young Scientist Session-Proteomics, Protein Analysis & Biomarkers: Probing a Field with an Assortment of Analytical Tools

WEDNESDAY MORNING

IC-MS/MS & LC-MS/MS Come of Age for the Measurement of Regulated Environmental Contaminants

Ionophore-Based Chemical Sensors II

Pharmaceutical Analysis: Automation of the LC Method Development Process

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Liquid Chromatography/Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometry & Other New LC-MS Methods for the Analysis of Pesticides & Pharmaceuticals in Food & Water

THURSDAY MORNING

Recent Developments in Hyphenated Mass Spectrometric Techniques for Forensic & Antiterrorism Applications

Specialty Gas

THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Strategies for the Automated Identification of Compounds from LC-MS/MS Data

