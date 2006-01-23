Sasol is upping octene output

After delays, Sasol has begun construction of a new, 100,000-metric-ton-per-year octene plant in Secunda, South Africa. The plant's technology is based on the hydroformylation of 1-heptene into 1-octanol followed by dehydration into 1-octene. The unit, expected to open during the second half of 2007, will double the company's capacity for the product. Linde, which has previously built five α-olefins plants at Secunda, has been awarded the engineering and construction project. Octene is used primarily as a comonomer with ethylene to make polyethylene.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter