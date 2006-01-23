Synthetech buys technology line

Synthetech has purchased Colorado Biotechnology Associates' technology related to cross-linked and functionalized polymeric resins used in solid-phase peptide synthesis. Synthetech sees the specialty resins market as a growth opportunity that complements its existing line of peptide building blocks. Part of the technology gained is a method of attaching the specified terminal amino acid to the resin. CBA founder Rodger Raubach will serve as a consultant to Synthetech for three years.
