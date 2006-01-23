Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Total Synthesis Of Telomerase Agent

Natural product has been a focus of efforts by several synthetic groups

by Stu Borman
January 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Voilá
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sloan-Kettering Photo
Lambert (left) and Danishefsky devised a creative synthetic approach to a small-molecule telomerase inhibitor
Credit: Sloan-Kettering Photo
Lambert (left) and Danishefsky devised a creative synthetic approach to a small-molecule telomerase inhibitor

The first total synthesis of UCS1025A, a promising inhibitor of the enzyme telomerase, has been achieved in a remarkably concise fashion. Telomerase inhibitors are potential anticancer agents, as the enzyme is expressed selectively in most cancers.

Several synthetic teams have been striving to synthesize the rare fungus-derived natural product so it could be obtained in quantities sufficient to study its activity and mechanism. Postdoctoral fellow Tristan H. Lambert and chemistry professor Samuel J. Danishefsky of Sloan-Kettering Institute for Cancer Research and Columbia University have now succeeded (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2006, 128, 426).

The researchers synthesize two precursors of the natural product and then simply join them. This approach circumvents thorny problems encountered earlier in trying to assemble the structure incrementally.

Assembly of one precursor, a tricyclic iodolactone, was based on an approach reported in a 2005 meeting abstract by postdoc Vadims Dvornikovs and chemistry professor Thomas R. Hoye of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. "Dvornikovs and Hoye are surely among the real heroes of this fascinating story," Danishefsky says. According to Hoye, his group has completed an alternative synthesis of UCS1025A but hasn't reported it yet.

The other precursor is a decalin aldehyde for which a synthesis was reported last year by professor of chemistry David W. C. MacMillan and coworkers at California Institute of Technology. Coincidentally, that compound corresponds exactly to the coupling fragment Lambert and Danishefsky needed.

Two-Part Harmony
[+]Enlarge
Lambert and Danishefsky used a Reformatsky-type reaction to join a tricyclic lactone and a decalin aldehyde. The product was then deprotected and oxidized to form UCS1025A.
Lambert and Danishefsky used a Reformatsky-type reaction to join a tricyclic lactone and a decalin aldehyde. The product was then deprotected and oxidized to form UCS1025A.

The key step in the total synthesis is a stereoselective aldol coupling known as a Reformatsky-type reaction that joins the iodolactone and the decalin aldehyde. The product is then deprotected and a secondary alcohol group is oxidized to yield UCS1025A.

It is "a remarkably concise and beautifully conceived way to construct this intriguing natural product," Hoye says. The joining of a-iodolactone and aldehyde moieties by the action of triethylborane results "in a highly convergent and efficient construction of the target skeleton," he explains.

Mathias Christmann, whose group at RWTH Aachen University, in Germany, is also trying to synthesize UCS1025A, calls the work a landmark achievement. "Without any extravagant reagents or conditions, the natural product was assembled in a few steps," he marvels. The tetramic acid class of compounds to which UCS1025A belongs "is rich in highly interesting natural products, and the new coupling strategy provides the most efficient entry into this class."

Assistant professor of chemistry Brenton DeBoef of the University of Rhode Island, whose group is also pursuing UCS1025A, says interest in the compound stems from its ability to interfere with telomerase, which plays a central role in the life cycle of cells. "When telomerase is upregulated, the cell becomes immortal," DeBoef says. "This is the case with approximately 85% of all tumor cells. However, most somatic cells contain no telomerase activity. Consequently, telomerase inhibitors have the potential to be very selective chemotherapies."

The new synthetic approach appears to be viable for producing "the multigram quantities of UCS1025A that will be required for thorough biological studies" and could also aid the synthesis of derivatives, DeBoef says. Conceivably, a pool of iodolactones could be synthesized and joined with a pool of decalin aldehydes "in a combinatorial fashion to create a small library of potential telomerase inhibitors" that might lead to novel anticancer drugs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
An enantioselective synthesis of (+)-psiguadial B
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diels-Alder Building Block Debuts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Approach To A Classic Structure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE