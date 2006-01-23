Two To Receive Cooperative Research Awards

Steven D. Smith and Richard J. Spontak have been named the 2006 winners of the Cooperative Research Award in Polymer Science & Engineering. The award, presented by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE), is endowed by Eastman Kodak and has been presented annually since 1992.
Smith, of Procter & Gamble, and Spontak, of North Carolina State University, have collaborated for the past 15 years on block copolymer materials. They developed the cutting-edge analytical technique known as transmission electron microtomography, and their work has led to advances in thermoplastic elastomers, hot-melt adhesives, physical gels, and nanostructured polymeric membranes. The award, which includes a $3,000 prize, will be presented at PMSE's awards luncheon at the ACS national meeting being held in Atlanta in March.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter