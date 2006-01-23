Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

World planting of biotech crops is increasing

January 23, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Acreage planted with genetically engineered crops continued its rapid growth last year, increasing 11% from 2004. A report by the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA) states that the global area devoted to growing biotech crops soared more than 50-fold from 4.2 million acres in 1996 to 222 million acres in 2005. The number of countries planting biotech crops increased from 17 in 2004 to 21 in 2005. "The continued expansion of countries growing biotech crops bears witness to the substantial economical, environmental, and social benefits associated with these crops," says ISAAA Chairman Clive James. Despite the European Union's historic opposition to biotech crops, five EU members (Spain, Germany, Portugal, France, and the Czech Republic) now grow gene-altered corn. The biotech crop market is largely devoted to cotton, corn, soy, and canola. Conventional varieties of rice still dominate the market, but that may be about to change, says James. Iran grew gene-altered rice on almost 10,000 acres last year, and China seems likely to commercialize it soon.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tariffs, input costs to squeeze farmers’ spending power
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
World Chemical Outlook 2019: Major Markets
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Farmers plant fewer genetically modified crops

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE