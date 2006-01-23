Wyeth in pact with Indian CRO

Wyeth has signed a multiyear research pact with the Indian contract research organization (CRO) GVK Biosciences. Under the deal, GVK will establish a dedicated discovery chemistry research site and by early 2007 will have hired 150 synthetic chemists to work exclusively for Wyeth. The decision to partner with the Indian CRO was based on the "ever-growing chemistry skills base in Asia," India's recent adoption of international patent laws, and the quality of science at GVK, says Frank Walsh, executive vice president and head of discovery research at Wyeth.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter