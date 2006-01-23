A new chief at NatureWorks

NatureWorks, Cargill's lactic acid-based polymer business, has a new CEO. Dennis McGrew, 45, the company's chief marketing officer and a former Dow Chemical executive, is taking over for the retiring Kathleen Bader. Since Bader, 55, took the helm in 2004, after running Dow's styrenics operation, the business has posted triple-digit sales growth, Cargill says. NatureWorks was a joint venture of Dow and Cargill until early last year.
