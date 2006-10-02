Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Prey's Perfume

Parasitic plant relies on volatiles to track down suitable hosts

by Sarah Everts
October 2, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Snarl
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy Of The De Moraes & Mescher Labs
The five-angled dodder is a parasitic vine that starts small (below) but eventually overwhelms its plant prey, covering it in a swirling mess of stems.
Credit: Courtesy Of The De Moraes & Mescher Labs
The five-angled dodder is a parasitic vine that starts small (below) but eventually overwhelms its plant prey, covering it in a swirling mess of stems.

Sniffing for prey is not a skill one expects from a plant, but a parasitic vine called the five-angled dodder might beg to differ. Pennsylvania State University researchers have found that this predatory plant detects volatiles from other plants and then uses these chemical cues to assess the quality of a potential host before tracking the host down.

View a video in Quicktime format (4.6 MB)
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of De Moraes and Mescher laboratories
Credit: Courtesy of De Moraes and Mescher laboratories
Plant Detectives
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy Of De Moraes
Graduate student Justin B. Runyon (left), andprofessors Consuelo M. De Moraes (middle)and Mark C. Mescher (right)tracked down the volatiles that dodder plants use to locate their prey.
Credit: Courtesy Of De Moraes
Graduate student Justin B. Runyon (left), andprofessors Consuelo M. De Moraes (middle)and Mark C. Mescher (right)tracked down the volatiles that dodder plants use to locate their prey.
[+]Enlarge

Although chemical ecologists have long studied the relationship between plant volatiles and animal predators, the new study provides the first proof that a plant host can attract or repel a plant predator through chemicals released into the air.

Listed on the USDA's top 10 weeds list, the five-angled dodder, Cuscuta pentagona, is an obligate parasite, which means it has no leaves and can't carry out photosynthesis particularly well. To survive, the dodder obtains essential energy and nutrients by attaching to other plants and sucking out their phloem, or innards.

But the five-angled dodder must work quickly. After germination, the plant has only a week of seed provisions to keep it alive while it finds an appropriate host. Justin B. Runyon, Mark C. Mescher, and Consuelo M. De Moraes of Penn State decided to find out how dodder beats the clock (Science 2006, 313, 1967).

To do so, the researchers monitored how dodder seedlings grew in the presence of live tomato plants as well as extracted tomato volatiles. They found that β-phellandrene and β-myrcene are potent attractants for the parasite. Next, the researchers studied dodder in the presence of wheat, a plant that dodder does not prey on.

They found that although wheat contains some attractants like β-myrcene, it also contains a potent repellant: (Z)-3-hexenyl acetate. This volatile is present in a lot of grasses, which are rarely colonized by dodder, De Moraes says. So dodder avoids unsuitable hosts by also detecting repellants.

"At first we figured that the volatiles may just be guiding the plant. We had no idea that the plant had a capacity to distinguish the quality of the host," De Moraes says.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy Of The De Moraes & Mescher Labs
Credit: Courtesy Of The De Moraes & Mescher Labs

"In previous experiments, either the plants were enclosed in a small container, where the volatiles reached artificially high concentrations, or the experiments were done completely in the open, which made the conditions of the experiments difficult to control," says Eran Pichersky, a biology professor at the University of Michigan. "The work opens up a new field for volatiles research as well as for the study of parasitic plants."

John Pickett of Rothamsted Research in England calls the experiments innovative. "This work could eventually yield new approaches for parasitic weed control in agriculture."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Parasite eavesdrops on host to reproduce
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The chemistry behind marigolds’ pest-control power
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How mimicking a bee under attack can attract pollinators

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE