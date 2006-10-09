ACS Board, Council Focus On The Future

Planning

Governance Review Task Force Shares Findings

The Board-Council Policy Committee Governance Review Task Force reported on its actions to the council in San Francisco. The committee generated 23 ideas, each of which was put into one of three categories: ideas to advance, ideas to refine, and those to stop.

The committee plans to draft a white paper to explain the need and logic of these recommendations for presentation to committees and caucuses at the spring 2007 meeting in Chicago.

Advance: The ideas that were placed in this category were believed to be worthy of further consideration by committees and interested groups. The committee emphasized that these are not current proposals but ideas that need to be developed. With this in mind, the task force was charged, by Nov. 15, to identify a small but representative group of stakeholders as an action team for development, consideration, and recommendation; to work with the ACS Committee on Constitution & Bylaws to understand implications; and, where appropriate, to develop a charge for the action team and a timeline for consideration. The ideas are to:

Include student affiliates as members (continuing their reduced dues category and current benefits) and eliminate the associate member category.

Make all applicants to ACS with a science degree or work experience eligible for full membership. Applicants without a science degree or work experience in chemistry should be accepted into ACS as society affiliates.

Support and provide value to international members without replacing the value of the home national society membership.

Provide additional staff support to local section and regional volunteers.

Dissolve secretariats.

Centralize national meeting program coordination and planning.

Establish a process for creating and dissolving focused interest groups.

Provide additional staff support to technical division volunteers.

Enhance the role of alternate councilors to enhance leadership development potential.

Enhance the communication to and understanding of members about the net-contribution operations of ACS and their relevance to fulfilling the ACS mission.

Revise the process for becoming a petition candidate, including required signatures; codify the academic/industrial rotation and apply it to petition candidates; and make the council part of the petition candidate process.

Refine: The ideas placed into this category are being sent back to the task force for further discussion. By Feb. 15, 2007, the task force is to refine ideas based on further comments received from governance and members and develop potential advancement strategies and plans. By April 30, the task force is to have solicited feedback on the revised ideas and forwarded them to the board and the Council Policy Committee for discussion of next steps. The ideas slated to be refined are those that seek to:

Reduce the number of councilors through attrition, term limits, and restructuring and develop a new formula to determine the number of councilors.

Reduce the number of committees and size of some committees. Clarify committee roles to eliminate redundancy, maximize the policy role, and improve the effectiveness of committee oversight for programs. Explore different models for committee structure.

Appoint more noncouncilors to committees to encourage broader participation and obtain new viewpoints.

Critically review and revitalize the Committee on Chemical Abstracts Service and the Committee on Publications to increase committee member involvement and communication with the membership at large.

Establish term limits for councilors like there are for all other ACS elected and appointed positions.

Stop: The ideas in this category will receive no further action by the task force. They are ideas that seek to: