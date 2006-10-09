The World According To Rick
Richard Smalley left his mark on science by laying the foundation for nanotechnology as we know it, then he tried to save the world
October 9, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 41
Structural biologist revealed how genetic code is transcribed into RNA
Freeing propylene oxide from its coproducts has been elusive, but new plants may finally make it work
Researchers believe enzyme could be a nearly universal target for anticancer drugs
AstraZeneca's Boston site offers a window into how a big drug firm plans to regain its competitive edge
Dow is midway through a 20-year efficiency program that aims to cut energy use in half by 2015
Rigging the world with chemical sensors is a technical challenge with big potential payoffs