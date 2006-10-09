The World According To Rick

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8441coverimg1.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8441coverimg1.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 9, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 41

Richard Smalley left his mark on science by laying the foundation for nanotechnology as we know it, then he tried to save the world

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 84 | Issue 41
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Analytical Chemistry

The World According To Rick

Richard Smalley left his mark on science by laying the foundation for nanotechnology as we know it, then he tried to save the world

Another Kornberg Nabs A Nobel

Structural biologist revealed how genetic code is transcribed into RNA

Propylene Oxide Routes Take Off

Freeing propylene oxide from its coproducts has been elusive, but new plants may finally make it work

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Targeting Telomerase

    Researchers believe enzyme could be a nearly universal target for anticancer drugs

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Moving Beyond 'Me-Too'

    AstraZeneca's Boston site offers a window into how a big drug firm plans to regain its competitive edge

  • Environment

    Big Savings Through Efficiency

    Dow is midway through a 20-year efficiency program that aims to cut energy use in half by 2015

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Environmental Nervous System

Rigging the world with chemical sensors is a technical challenge with big potential payoffs

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

2006 Ig Nobel Prizes

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT