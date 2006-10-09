Air Products takes a charge ...

Following the sale of its amines business and reorganization and streamlining initiatives, Air Products & Chemicals will record charges of 32 to 37 cents per share in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. About half of the charges are related to the amines sale, for $211 million, to methylamines specialist Taminco, Air Products says. The rest of the charge is related to the restructuring.
