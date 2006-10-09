Altana closing U.S. R&D site

German drugmaker Altana Pharma will close the Altana Research Institute in Waltham, Mass., as part of a realignment of its U.S. pharmaceutical business. The company is also dismantling its sales and marketing organization in Florham Park, N.J. In all, about 400 people will be let go, the firm says. Altana Pharma says the layoffs stem from business issues in the U.S. and are unrelated to its pending sale to Nycomed (C&EN, Sept. 25, page 47).
