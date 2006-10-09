Amgen to buy biotech Avidia

Amgen has agreed to acquire Avidia, a California-based biotech company that discovered a new class of human therapeutics known as Avimer proteins, for $290 million. Amgen will pay an additional $90 million upon the completion of certain performance milestones. Avidia focuses on therapies consisting of single protein chains composed of modular binding sites, like beads on a string. Each bead is designed to bind to a particular target site, affording greater control of the amount of a drug reaching specific targets.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter