Baytown blast restricts TDI

Bayer has declared force majeure for the polyurethane raw material toluene diisocyanate (TDI) following a Sept. 26 explosion at its Baytown, Texas, complex. The company has shut down one of the two production lines at the site, which has a total TDI capacity of 200,000 metric tons per year. The firm is still investigating the cause of the blast, which injured 22 people. The Houston law firm Williams Bailey is representing 19 injured workers in a suit alleging that Bayer caused the explosion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter