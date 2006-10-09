ChemLuminary Award Winners Honored

The 8th Annual ChemLuminary Award celebration was held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the San Francisco Marriott during the ACS national meeting. Thirteen committees, through 37 awards, saluted the outstanding efforts of volunteers in 2005 on behalf of ACS.
The evening began with the recognition of E. Gerald Meyer, the 2006 recipient of the Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. Meyer delivered the keynote address, "Why Me?" Meyer, emeritus professor of chemistry and dean of arts and sciences at the University of Wyoming, was honored for his leadership in two local sections, for founding and continuing contributions to the ACS Rocky Mountain Region, and for his continuous service in governance during 66 years of active membership.
Listed here are the winning division, section, or individual, organized by committee sponsoring the award. Local section size categories are determined by the number of members: small, 50-199; medium-small, 200-399; medium, 400-799; medium-large, 800-1,599; large, 1,600-3,199; and very large, more than 3,199.
For more information about the 2006 ChemLuminary Awards, please visit chemistry.org/chemluminary.html.
Committee on Chemistry & PublicAffairs
ACS President's Award for Local Section Government Affairs: Cincinnati Section
Committee on Chemists withDisabilities
Chemists with Disabilities Inclusion Award: Midland Section
Committee on Community Activities
Best National Chemistry Week Contest: Green Mountain Section
Best Student Affiliate Event: Puerto Rico Section
Most Original Hands-On Activity or Chemical Demonstration: Brazosport Section
Outstanding Community Involvement in National Chemistry Week: Cincinnati Section
Outstanding Event for a Specific Audience: Pittsburgh Section
Outstanding Event for the Public Using the Yearly Theme: Indiana Section
Outstanding Industrial Involvement: Baton Rouge Section
Outstanding On-Going National Chemistry Week Event: Texas A&M Section
Outstanding Teacher Program: Monmouth County Section
Committee on Divisional Activities
Division Recognition Awards: Division of Biochemical Technology, Division of Computers in Chemistry, Division of History of Chemistry, Rubber Division
Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs
Local Section Career Program (Small to Medium-Large) Award: Detroit Section
Local Section Career Program (Large to Very Large) Award: North Jersey Section
Committee on Local Section Activities
Best Activity or Program in a Local Section Stimulating Membership Involvement: Tulsa Section
Most Innovative New Activity or Program in a Local Section: Eastern New York Section
Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Very Large Size Category Award: New York Section
Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Large Size Category Award: St. Louis Section
Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium-Large Size Category Award: Detroit Section
Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium Size Category Award: Midland Section
Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium-Small Size Category Award: Illinois Heartland Section
Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Small Size Category Award: Indiana-Kentucky Border Section
Committee on Minority Affairs
Best Overall Local Section Minority Affairs Committee: Southwest Georgia Section
Outstanding ACS Scholars Program Award: Washington-Idaho Border Section
Committee on Project SEED
Local Section Project Seed Award: California Section
Committee on Public Relations & Communications
Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach: Donald Showalter
Joint Committee on Local Section/Division Interaction
Local Section/Division Interaction Award: Alaska Section and Division of Small Chemical Businesses
Society Committee on Education
ACS Student Affiliates Chapter Interaction Award: North Jersey Section
Outstanding High School Student Program Award: Midland Section
Outstanding Kids & Chemistry Award: Detroit Section
Women Chemists Committee
Outstanding Advocacy on Behalf of Women in the Chemical Sciences: Richland Section
Outstanding Overall Women Chemists Committee: Eastern New York
Outstanding Single Event Promoting Women: South Carolina Section
Younger Chemists Committee
Most Creative Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Event Award: San Diego Section
Outstanding Local Section Younger Chemists Committee: Northeastern Section
Outstanding New Local Section Younger Chemists Committee: Midland Section
Outstanding Programming for Younger Chemists by a Division: Division of Organic Chemistry
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter