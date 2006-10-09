Advertisement

People

ChemLuminary Award Winners Honored

October 9, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 41
The 8th Annual ChemLuminary Award celebration was held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the San Francisco Marriott during the ACS national meeting. Thirteen committees, through 37 awards, saluted the outstanding efforts of volunteers in 2005 on behalf of ACS.

The evening began with the recognition of E. Gerald Meyer, the 2006 recipient of the Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. Meyer delivered the keynote address, "Why Me?" Meyer, emeritus professor of chemistry and dean of arts and sciences at the University of Wyoming, was honored for his leadership in two local sections, for founding and continuing contributions to the ACS Rocky Mountain Region, and for his continuous service in governance during 66 years of active membership.

DESERVING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Dwight Chasar (from left), chair of the Committee on Divisional Activities, and Will Lynch, chair of the Committee on Local Section Activities, presented the Local Section/Division Interaction Award to Sharon Vercelloti of the Division of Small Chemical Businesses and Brad Olson of the Alaska Local Section, as ACS Immediate Past-President William F. Carroll looks on.
Listed here are the winning division, section, or individual, organized by committee sponsoring the award. Local section size categories are determined by the number of members: small, 50-199; medium-small, 200-399; medium, 400-799; medium-large, 800-1,599; large, 1,600-3,199; and very large, more than 3,199.

For more information about the 2006 ChemLuminary Awards, please visit chemistry.org/chemluminary.html.

Committee on Chemistry & PublicAffairs

ACS President's Award for Local Section Government Affairs: Cincinnati Section

Committee on Chemists withDisabilities

Chemists with Disabilities Inclusion Award: Midland Section

Committee on Community Activities

SERVICE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
ACS President E. Ann Nalley presents the Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society to Meyer.
Best National Chemistry Week Contest: Green Mountain Section

Best Student Affiliate Event: Puerto Rico Section

Most Original Hands-On Activity or Chemical Demonstration: Brazosport Section

Outstanding Community Involvement in National Chemistry Week: Cincinnati Section

Outstanding Event for a Specific Audience: Pittsburgh Section

Outstanding Event for the Public Using the Yearly Theme: Indiana Section

Outstanding Industrial Involvement: Baton Rouge Section

OUTSTANDING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Joe Heppert (from left), chair of the Society Committee on Education, presented the Outstanding High School Student Program Award to Tom Lane of the Midland Section, as ACS President-Elect Catherine T. Hunt looks on.
Outstanding On-Going National Chemistry Week Event: Texas A&M Section

Outstanding Teacher Program: Monmouth County Section

Committee on Divisional Activities

Division Recognition Awards: Division of Biochemical Technology, Division of Computers in Chemistry, Division of History of Chemistry, Rubber Division

Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs

Local Section Career Program (Small to Medium-Large) Award: Detroit Section

Local Section Career Program (Large to Very Large) Award: North Jersey Section

Committee on Local Section Activities

Best Activity or Program in a Local Section Stimulating Membership Involvement: Tulsa Section

Most Innovative New Activity or Program in a Local Section: Eastern New York Section

Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Very Large Size Category Award: New York Section

Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Large Size Category Award: St. Louis Section

Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium-Large Size Category Award: Detroit Section

Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium Size Category Award: Midland Section

Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Medium-Small Size Category Award: Illinois Heartland Section

Outstanding Performance by a Local Section Small Size Category Award: Indiana-Kentucky Border Section

HAVING FUN
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
ACS Past-President Helen M. Free (second from left) and ACS President Nalley (right) pose with the lion and the tin man during the reception themed Yellow Brick Road.
Committee on Minority Affairs

Best Overall Local Section Minority Affairs Committee: Southwest Georgia Section

Outstanding ACS Scholars Program Award: Washington-Idaho Border Section

Committee on Project SEED

Local Section Project Seed Award: California Section

Committee on Public Relations & Communications

Helen M. Free Award for Public Outreach: Donald Showalter

Joint Committee on Local Section/Division Interaction

Local Section/Division Interaction Award: Alaska Section and Division of Small Chemical Businesses

Society Committee on Education

ACS Student Affiliates Chapter Interaction Award: North Jersey Section

Outstanding High School Student Program Award: Midland Section

Outstanding Kids & Chemistry Award: Detroit Section

Women Chemists Committee

Outstanding Advocacy on Behalf of Women in the Chemical Sciences: Richland Section

Outstanding Overall Women Chemists Committee: Eastern New York

Outstanding Single Event Promoting Women: South Carolina Section

Younger Chemists Committee

Most Creative Local Section Younger Chemists Committee Event Award: San Diego Section

Outstanding Local Section Younger Chemists Committee: Northeastern Section

Outstanding New Local Section Younger Chemists Committee: Midland Section

Outstanding Programming for Younger Chemists by a Division: Division of Organic Chemistry

