Chevron, DOE study biofuels

Chevron and the Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory have signed a five-year agreement to research and develop new production technologies for biofuels. Researchers will develop processes for converting cellulosic biomass, such as forestry and agricultural wastes, into ethanol and renewable diesel. Chevron will also fund research on bio-oil reforming, a process by which oils derived from the decomposition of biological feedstocks are converted into hydrogen.
