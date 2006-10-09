Ciba divests masterbatches

Clariant is buying Ciba Specialty Chemicals' masterbatches business for an undisclosed price. The business has annual sales of about $65 million and operates in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and France. It will be integrated into Clariant's own masterbatches business, which had sales in 2005 of roughly $910 million in additive concentrates for plastics molding. Ciba says the sale is in keeping with its focus on plastic additives, coating effects, and water and paper treatment.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter