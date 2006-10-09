DSM acquires lipid company

DSM has acquired Lipid Technologies Provider, a Swedish firm that develops lipid delivery systems for foods and pharmaceuticals. LTP's main product is the "satiety ingredient" Olibra, said to help people reduce food intake. DSM's venture capital arm invested in LTP in 2003 and gained 27% ownership over time. It is now paying $23 million for the rest of the company, which has annual sales of about $6 million.
