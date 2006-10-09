Honeywell ups caprolactam

Honeywell is expanding caprolactam capacity at its Hopewell, Va., plant by 10%. The plant, called the world's largest such facility, currently has 340,000 metric tons per year of capacity for the nylon 6 intermediate. The company says the expansion is meant to supply a growing merchant market. Caprolactam demand in China alone rose by 40% between 2002 and 2005, the firm says, hitting 700,000 metric tons per year.
