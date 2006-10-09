Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Hybrid virus-nanoparticle memory device

October 9, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mato Knez/Nat. Nanotech.
Credit: Mato Knez/Nat. Nanotech.

No one wants to get a computer virus, but what about a computer made with viruses? Researchers in California created the key switching component in a nanoscale digital memory device (shown) by attaching platinum nanoparticles (silver spheres) to a tobacco mosaic virus (red tube), which they report in the first issue of the journal Nature Nanotechnology (2006, 1, 72). The team, led by Yang Yang of the University of California, Los Angeles, and Cengiz S. Ozkan of the University of California, Riverside, embedded the hybrid bionano switch into a polymer and then sandwiched the system between two metal electrodes (silver bars). When the researchers applied an electrical potential, they noted a marked increase in current at 3 V, indicating that the device was switched on. Presumably this happens because electrons are able to tunnel between the nanoparticles (yellow arrows) at that voltage. When the voltage drops below -2.4 V, the device switches off. The work could lead to nanoscale electronic devices based on biological structures, the authors say.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE