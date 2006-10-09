Mitsui buys agchem unit

Mitsui Chemicals has agreed to buy Sankyo Agro, the agrochemical business of Sankyo, a major drug company that is now part of Daiichi Sankyo. The agchem unit employs 215 and had sales in its latest fiscal year of $180 million. Mitsui will also get Sankyo's Ameni wood preservatives business. Daiichi Sankyo has shed several nonpharmaceutical units since being formed in 2005 from the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo.
