PTC awarded biowarfare drug contract

PTC Therapeutics has received a $17.2 million award from the Pentagon's Defense Threat Reduction Agency to develop broad-spectrum antibacterials that can be used to thwart biowarfare or bioterrorism agents. The company plans to use the three-year contract to fund the discovery and development of small-molecule compounds through the start of human clinical trials. "The award allows us to diversify our pipeline to include antibacterial agents targeting posttranscriptional control mechanisms," says PTC President and CEO Stuart W. Peltz.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter