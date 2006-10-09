Plexxikon will partner with Roche, Servier

Plexxikon and Roche have entered a partnership to develop PLX4032, a Plexxikon cancer therapy that is slated for a Phase I clinical trial by the end of the year. Roche will pay Plexxikon $40 million up front and another $6 million in research funding. Plexxikon could receive up to $660 million if all milestones are reached. Separately, Plexxikon has entered a cardiovascular collaboration with the French drug company Servier focused on nonpeptidic inhibitors of renin. This deal could be worth as much as $100 million for Plexxikon.
