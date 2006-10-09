Public-private partnership targets biomarkers

The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, NIH, FDA, and the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America have formed a consortium to search for and validate new biological markers, called biomarkers, for use in therapies and disease treatment. The Biomarkers Consortium was announced on Oct. 5 and it will allow federal agencies and drug and biotechnology companies to coordinate their efforts to more quickly identify and qualify biomarkers to guide research, clinical practices, and eventually the development of drugs and treatments for diseases. "The identification of biomarkers is an essential element for the new era of predictive, preemptive, personalized medicine," NIH Director Elias A. Zerhouni said. Initial work in this area has shown promise in areas including lung cancer, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and diabetes.
