Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Science advisers rebuke EPA on particulate rule

October 9, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA science advisers have reprimanded the agency for ignoring their advice when establishing a standard for fine particulate matter in air. The seven members of the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee said EPA's late-September decision to retain a standard, set in 1997, for fine particulate matter leaves part of the U.S. population "at significant risk of adverse health effects." That standard of 15 µg/m3 of air, as averaged over a year, applies to particles that are 2.5 µm or less in diameter (C&EN, Oct. 2, page 38). The advisory panel had recommended that the agency lower this annual standard to between 13 and 14 µg/m3. The agency's actions, the panel said in a Sept. 29 letter to EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson, fails to provide an "adequate margin of safety" to protect public health, as required by the Clean Air Act. Since the panel's inception in the 1970s, EPA had always followed the advisers' recommendations on air quality standards, the letter said.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE