Shipments up in August

U .S. chemical shipments increased in August, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Commerce Department. The value of shipments for all chemicals rose 0.3% from the previous month and 6.3% from August a year ago. Excluding pharmaceuticals, shipments for all other chemicals improved 0.7% from July but were up just 4.5% from the comparable month in 2005. The inventories-to-shipments ratio for all chemicals in August was 1.14, the same as it had been in both the previous month and August a year earlier.
