UCB, Biogen form MS pact

UCB and Biogen Idec have formed a collaboration to develop and commercialize the UCB drug CDP323 for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis. CDP323 is a small-molecule α4 integrin inhibitor expected to enter Phase II clinical trials next year. Under the deal, UCB will receive upfront and other payments in excess of $200 million. Biogen's main drug, Avonex, is an MS treatment.
