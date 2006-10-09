Air Products plans to build a 500-metric-ton-per-year nitrogen trifluoride plant at its site in Ulsan, South Korea, by late 2007. The company says the plant will supplement its existing NF3 facility in Hometown, Pa., and increase its capacity for the gas to more than 2,500 metric tons per year. NF3 is used as a chamber-cleaning gas in the manufacture of semiconductors, flat-panel displays, and other electronic devices.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter