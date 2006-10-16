ACS In London

ACS and the Royal Society of Chemistry have had a warm relationship for many years. On a recent visit to RSC in London, an ACS delegation headed by ACS President E. Ann Nalley had numerous meetings with RSC governance and staff to discuss future and ongoing collaborations. Shown with Nalley (center) at this visit to No. 10 Downing Street are (from left) ACS Chief Strategy Officer David Schutt, ACS Chair of the Board James Burke, ACS Executive Director Madeleine Jacobs, and ACS Secretary Flint Lewis.
