Paints and Coatings
Consolidation among paint material makers brings opportunities as well as risks
October 16, 2006 Cover
Volume 84, Issue 42
Budapest congress provides European forum for the key challenges at the frontiers of chemistry today
Genentech's blend of serious science and serious play makes it the 'best place to work'
German chemical giant says streamlining and acquisitions set the stage for North American success
Businesses and governments discuss top-down, bottom-up approaches to averting irreversible dangerous changes
ACS Meeting News: Symposium celebrates golden anniversaryof seminal electron-transfer and reaction-rate theories