October 16, 2006 Cover

Volume 84, Issue 42

Consolidation among paint material makers brings opportunities as well as risks

Volume 84 | Issue 42
Business

Paints and Coatings

Consolidation among paint material makers brings opportunities as well as risks

Chemistry Tour De Force In Hungary

Budapest congress provides European forum for the key challenges at the frontiers of chemistry today

'Casual Intensity' Defines Genentech

Genentech's blend of serious science and serious play makes it the 'best place to work'

  • Synthesis

    Meetings Briefs

  • Business

    BASF Strikes Back

    German chemical giant says streamlining and acquisitions set the stage for North American success

  • Environment

    Climate-Change Debate Shifts

    Businesses and governments discuss top-down, bottom-up approaches to averting irreversible dangerous changes

Science Concentrates

Environment

Five Decades Of Marcus Theories

ACS Meeting News: Symposium celebrates golden anniversaryof seminal electron-transfer and reaction-rate theories

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

