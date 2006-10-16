Aesica acquires Merck facility

Aesica Pharmaceuticals has bought the Ponders End pharmaceutical chemicals manufacturing facility of Merck Sharp & Dohme, the U.K. subsidiary of Merck. The transaction also includes a long-term supply agreement that could bring Aesica between $150 million and $300 million in revenues. The facility, which is located in Enfield, North London, will bring Aesica 300 metric tons per year of bulk manufacturing capacity plus the capability to manufacture high-potency compounds. The 74 employees currently working at Ponders End will be transferred to Aesica. Aesica was formed through a management buyout of BASF's Cramlington, England, pharmaceutical chemicals facility in 2004.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter