Alkermes buys RPI library

Alkermes has licensed from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute the exclusive rights to a family of novel compounds designed to modulate opioid receptors. Alkermes will screen the library of compounds, which may have therapeutic value in treating central nervous system disorders, and will also pursue preclinical work on an already selected lead oral compound. RPI will receive an up-front payment, clinical development milestones, and royalties on any products that reach commercialization. The family of opioids was discovered by a team of 15 scientists at RPI, led by Mark P. Wentland, professor of chemistry and chemical biology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter