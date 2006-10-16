Angel ascends at Praxair

Stephen F. Angel, 51, currently president and chief operating officer at Praxair, will become president and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2007. Dennis H. Reilley, 53, who has been chairman of the board and CEO since 2000, will remain chairman until his retirement at the end of April 2007. Angel joined Praxair in 2001 after 21 years in various sales and management positions at General Electric. He has a B.S. degree in civil engineering from North Carolina State University and a master's degree in business administration from Loyola College in Maryland.
