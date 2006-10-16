BASF boosts plasticizer

BASF will expand capacity for specialty plasticizer Hexamoll DINCH in Ludwigshafen, Germany, from 25,000 to 100,000 metric tons per year. The plasticizer, 1,2-cyclohexanedicarboxylic acid diisononyl ester, was especially developed for use in highly regulated applications. The additional capacity will be ready for commercial production in the second quarter of 2007. Following recent regulatory approvals, BASF is broadening the market for the plasticizer from uses such as toys and medical applications to food-contact applications such as plastic wrap and sealants.
