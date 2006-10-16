Advertisement

Business

Business Round-up

October 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 42
Sigma-Aldrich has acquired Advanced Separation Technologies (Astec), a New Jersey-based chiral chromatography business. Astec, which develops and manufactures chiral chromatography media and columns, will operate as part of Sigma-Aldrich's research specialties business unit.

Crucell, a Dutch biotechnology firm, says it has been awarded a $16.2 million contract by the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, part of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, to develop a vaccine against HIV. Crucell's program focuses on the use of live viral vectors for the design and development of vaccines.

Lubrizol has opened an industrial lubricant additives laboratory in Shanghai. The facility is capable of formulation and development, as well as physical and performance testing of metalworking, grease, hydraulics, and industrial gear oils.

Lonza says that its previously announced spin-off of polymer intermediates received a boost when the Milan Stock Exchange cleared the listing of the new company, named Polynt SpA. The offering still has to be approved by Italian stock market regulators. After that, Lonza can set the timing for an initial public offering of the unit.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

