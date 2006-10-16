Advertisement

People

Call For Nominations For LaMer Award

October 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 42
The ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry is accepting nominations for the Victor K. LaMer Award for Graduate Research in Colloid & Surface Chemistry. The $2,500 prize will be presented during the 81st Colloid & Surface Science Symposium, which will be held on June 24-27, 2007, at the University of Delaware.

The award is for an outstanding Ph.D. thesis accepted by a U.S. or Canadian university between Sept. 1, 2003, and Aug. 30, 2006. The nomination may be made by the thesis adviser or anyone familiar with the nominee's work. To nominate someone, send a letter of nomination, a copy of the Ph.D. thesis, a supporting letter, and a biography of the nominee as four separate PDF files to Darrell Velegol at velegol@psu.edu. Nominations from previous years must be resubmitted, and materials must be received by Nov. 30.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

