Call for nominations for Patterson-Crane Award

The ACS Dayton and Columbus, Ohio, Sections are seeking applicants for the Patterson-Crane Award. The award consists of a $2,000 honorarium and a personalized commendation and will be presented in spring 2007 during an awards dinner in Columbus.
Nominees should demonstrate outstanding achievement in chemical information science. Contributions of international significance may relate to the design, development, production, or management of chemical information systems or services; electronic access to and retrieval of chemical information; critically evaluated data compilations; and information technology applications in chemistry or other significant chemical documentation.
Nominations should discuss the nominee's contributions to the field as well as an evaluation of accomplishments. Supporting materials should include a biography and bibliography of publications and presentations. Seconding letters are required.
Send materials to Theresa Huston, chair of the Patterson-Crane Award Committee, P.O. Box 3012, Columbus, OH 43210, or via e-mail to thuston@cas.org, by Jan. 31, 2007. For more information, contact Huston at (614) 447-3600 ext. 3354.
