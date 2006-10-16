DuPont, Broin Advance Cellulosic Ethanol

DuPont and ethanol producer Broin have formed a joint venture to bring corn-stover-derived ethanol to market. Broin intends to convert one of the six corn-to-ethanol plants that it currently operates in Iowa into a biorefinery that will use both corn grain and stover-the stalk, leaves, and cobs that come with the grain. "The ability to combine the global science of DuPont with Broin's ethanol production technology puts us in a position to make the commercialization of cellulosic ethanol a reality much sooner," says Mike Muston, Broin's executive vice president of corporate development. The company did not identify a site but said the converted facility will cost $220 million and produce 125 million gal of ethanol a year by 2009. Broin, which is applying for an $80 million grant from the Department of Energy to help finance the project, will license technology from DuPont. "We have worked over the past three years to develop a technology package that can efficiently break down the complex sugar matrix found in corn stover into ethanol from cellulose at a high yield," says DuPont Chief Innovation Officer Thomas M. Connelly.