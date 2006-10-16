DuPont Selects Chinese Partner For Sorona

DuPont has partnered with Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical (ZGC) to produce and distribute DuPont's Sorona polytrimethylene terephthalate polymer in Asia. ZGC, formed earlier this year to be the first company to produce Sorona in Asia, broke ground for a continuous polymerization facility in May, using technology licensed from DuPont. The company will have capacity for about 30,000 metric tons per year of Sorona when the plant is completed by the end of this year. It will receive fermentation-route-based propanediol feedstock for the plant from the DuPont Tate & Lyle BioProducts plant in Loudon, Tenn.
