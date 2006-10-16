EPA funds compliance help for universities

EPA has awarded funding to the National Association of College & University Business Officers (NACUBO) for development of a Web-based center to help educational institutions comply with environmental laws. Announced by EPA Administrator Stephen L. Johnson on Oct. 11, the compliance center will initially focus on the environmental performance needs of colleges and universities, but it eventually will include help for K-12 schools. The Web pages will provide information and tools for improving management of hazardous and solid waste, drinking water and wastewater systems, and air pollution on campuses. EPA awarded $65,000 to NACUBO for the first phase of the center's development and will supply up to $350,000 total over the next five years. The center, which is expected to be online in mid-2007, will be available through www.assistancecenters.net.
