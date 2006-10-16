Employment falls in September

The number of jobs in the U.S. chemical industry declined in September for the first time since February, according to seasonally adjusted data from the Labor Department. The government data show September employment totaling 894,700, down 2,000 from August. The September number was still up by 14,400 from the comparable month in 2005. The number of production workers plummeted in September, falling by 6,600 from August to 522,300, but was still up 6,600 from September of last year. The average workweek in September was 42.7 hours, the same as it had been in the previous month and better than the 42.0 hours seen in September 2005.
