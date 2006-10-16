Input Sought On Strategic Plan

Readers are invited to participate in the ACS strategy-setting process, which is designed to provide the society with an overarching strategic framework for action for 2007-09. A new plan will help guide ACS in realizing its vision, "Improving people's lives through the transforming power of chemistry."
A draft strategy along with a brief survey are on the Web at chemistry.org/strategicplan. The site offers users the opportunity to make specific comments about any element of the plan and to enter a discussion forum and post comments. All of the information gathered in this survey and discussion will be considered in the shaping of the final version of the strategic plan. All who participate will be eligible to enter a drawing for an iPod Nano.
