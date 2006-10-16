Advertisement

Environment

Ivano Bertini To Receive Basolo Medal

October 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 42
Bertini
[+]Enlarge

Ivano Bertini, professor of general and inorganic chemistry at the University of Florence, is being honored with the 2006 Fred Basolo Medal for his work in inorganic chemistry. He will deliver a lecture during the ACS Chicago Section's meeting at Northwestern University Technological Institute on Oct. 20.

The award is given by Northwestern and is cosponsored by the Chicago Section. It is named for Northwestern chemistry professor Fred Basolo.

Bertini's research has been on the development of new nuclear magnetic resonance technology based on protonless heteronuclear NMR spectroscopy and solid-state NMR. Bertini pioneered the exploitation of genome data banks and pursued the advancement of the technology for solution structure determination, particularly for paramagnetic metalloproteins, and developed advanced software for this purpose. He studied electron and nuclear relaxation through theory and experiment. He also established a molecular biology department for high-throughput protein expression for structural genomics projects on metalloproteins. Recently, he has been examining genomes as pharmaceutical targets.

In 1999, he founded the Center for Magnetic Resonance (CERM) at the University of Florence. He has published more than 500 research articles and has solved more than 80 structures of proteins.

Details about the award presentation are available at chicagoacs.org. Reservations may be made online or by calling (847) 647-8405.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

