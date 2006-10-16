Killacycle, the world's quickest electric motorcycle, is owned by William P. Dub?, a research engineer at the National Oceanographic & Atmospheric Administration in Boulder, Colo. (C&EN, June 12, page 36). The official world record holder was clocked at 9.450 seconds for a quarter-mile at 152.07 mph. For drag-racing aficionados, a video of a recent practice run may be viewed at www.killacycle.com/Second%20Run.wmv.
Sonja G. Ringen
Laramie, Wyo.
Ballots for the American Chemical Society's fall 2006 national election were mailed to members on Sept. 25. If your ballot (mailed in a white envelope with a red banner marked "Urgent Official Election Ballot Enclosed") hasn't arrived yet, you may request that a duplicate ballot be sent to you by calling VR Election Services, Customer Service at (800) 218-4026, Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM-5 PM central time, no later than Oct. 27. You can cast your vote electronically or by traditional mail-in ballot. The voting deadline is close of business (5 PM CT), on Nov. 3. Election information on all candidates can be found at chemistry.org/election.
