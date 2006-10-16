Advertisement

Killacycle

October 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 42
Killacycle, the world's quickest electric motorcycle, is owned by William P. Dub?, a research engineer at the National Oceanographic & Atmospheric Administration in Boulder, Colo. (C&EN, June 12, page 36). The official world record holder was clocked at 9.450 seconds for a quarter-mile at 152.07 mph. For drag-racing aficionados, a video of a recent practice run may be viewed at www.killacycle.com/Second%20Run.wmv.

Sonja G. Ringen
Laramie, Wyo.

ACS NATIONAL ELECTION BALLOTS

Ballots for the American Chemical Society's fall 2006 national election were mailed to members on Sept. 25. If your ballot (mailed in a white envelope with a red banner marked "Urgent Official Election Ballot Enclosed") hasn't arrived yet, you may request that a duplicate ballot be sent to you by calling VR Election Services, Customer Service at (800) 218-4026, Monday-Friday, 8:30 AM-5 PM central time, no later than Oct. 27. You can cast your vote electronically or by traditional mail-in ballot. The voting deadline is close of business (5 PM CT), on Nov. 3. Election information on all candidates can be found at chemistry.org/election.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

