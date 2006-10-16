Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Nanoparticle Sheets Form Spontaneously

CdTe nanocrystals mimic proteins

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nicholas Kotov and Sharon Glotzer
Cadmium Telluride nanoparticles spontaneously assemble into two-dimensional sheets, as shown in this computer simulation.
Credit: Nicholas Kotov and Sharon Glotzer
Cadmium Telluride nanoparticles spontaneously assemble into two-dimensional sheets, as shown in this computer simulation.

Crystalline nanoparticles of cadmium telluride, a semiconducting material used to make thin films for solar cells, spontaneously assemble into two-dimensional free-floating sheets in water without a template to guide them. Nicholas A. Kotov, Sharon C. Glotzer, and their colleagues at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, report this unexpected finding and explain how it occurs through a combination of interactive forces between the nanoparticles—the same way that some protein structures form in living systems (Science 2006, 314, 274).

Nanoparticles generally can be coaxed into forming sheetlike layers, but doing so requires a template such as a solid surface or a liquid-liquid interface. When Kotov and Zhiyong Tang first observed CdTe's unassisted sheet-forming behavior several years ago, the researchers weren't sure how it was happening. They later reasoned that, because CdTe nanoparticles and surface-layer proteins found in bacterial cell walls share similar physical dimensions and nonspherical shapes, the CdTe nanoparticles might be mimicking proteins and self-organizing.

Glotzer and Zhenli Zhang undertook a series of computer simulations to test this idea. They discovered that the unique tetrahedral shape of the CdTe nanoparticles indeed leads to a combination of anisotropic electrostatic and hydrophobic interactions that drives the spontaneous assembly of the CdTe nanoparticles. Experiments by Kotov's group showed that when any of these interactive forces are missing, the sheets don't form. The CdTe nanoparticles, stabilized by an alkanethiol, assemble in monolayers in aqueous solution with pieces of the sheets as large as 50 x 30 µm observed in micrograph images. The sheets luminesce from bright green to dark red when illuminated with UV light, depending on the nanoparticle size.

Self-assembled, floating 2-D sheets of nanocrystals are "unexpected, surprising, and interesting," comments Moungi G. Bawendi of Massachusetts Institute of Technology. "The researchers did a beautiful job of correlating their observations with a more theoretical description of a potential mechanism."

The research establishes an important connection between two basic building blocks in biology and nanotechnology, Glotzer and Kotov note, and is "very exciting" for a slew of possible applications, ranging from drug delivery to energy.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Protein ‘Periodic Table’
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Twisted By Design
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Colorful Organic Nanocolloids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE