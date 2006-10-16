New Products

CHEMICALS AND MATERIALS

Polymer Low-molecular-weight (4,000-6,000 kDa) poly(N-vinylpyrrolidone) provides good dispersive properties at a lower viscosity than higher-molecular-weight products. Applications include stabilizing suspensions of colloidal materials, flow control, and enzyme stabilization. Polysciences, www.polysciences.com

Sugars High-purity, low-endotoxin line of sugars can be used as growth media or bulking agents in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes. Low levels of sugar polymers reduce structural modification in formulated therapeutic proteins. Available sugars include d-galactose, sucrose, trehalose, and maltose. Mallinckrodt Baker, www.mallbaker.com

Silanes Preblended silanes simplify compounding when making cross-linked polyethylene pipe. The blends of vinyltrimethoxysilane, peroxide grafting catalyst, and cross-linking catalyst have a shelf life of six months. Dow Corning, www.dowcorning.com

Gas Generator Dynaclibrator Model 150 is a constant-temperature system designed to generate precise ppm or ppb concentrations of chemical compounds in a gas stream. Permeation devices are used as the trace gas source. Desired volumetric concentration can be changed by varying the carrier gas flow. VICI Metronics, www.vicimetronics.com

LITERATURE AND SERVICES

Films Ten-page brochure describes the Makrofol and Bayfol polycarbonate film technologies. These products feature high light transmittance, surface uniformity, and ease of processing. Bayer Films Americas, www.bayerbms.com

Synthesis and purification Catalog and desktop reference presents an integrated approach to the drug development workflow. Products include microwave synthesizers, scavenger reagents, catch-and-release columns, and flash chromatography systems. Biotage, www.biotage.com

(1) Boronic acids Technical document outlines the chemical properties and primary synthetic uses of boronic acids and related chemicals in synthesis, catalysis, and biological applications. Alfa Aesar, www.alfa.com

INSTRUMENTS AND LABWARE

Microscopy Multiview 4000 scanning-probe microscopy system allows independent scanning of four probes with low noise in a variety of imaging modalities. Device can be integrated with confocal/micro-Raman imaging. Nanonics Imaging, www.nanonics.co.il

Mill Ultracentrifugal mill uses a two-step impact and shearing process to provide gentle but rapid sample processing. Features include a high-torque motor, an automatic vibratory feeder, and collection systems for larger quantities. Retsch, www.retsch.com

(2) Titrator Aquacounter Karl Fischer volumetric titrator features a wide detection range, real-time concentration curves, and automatic background compensation. Device can be converted to either a two-channel volumetric-volumetric titrator or a two-channel volumetric-coulometric titrator. JM Science, www.jmscience.com

Probe Colorimeter Device measures transmittance, absorbance, and concentration. It can be used manually or with an automation package and can be customized by selecting a fiber-optic length and drop-in filter. Interchangeable probe tips are available for various path lengths, immersion depths, and materials. Other features include analog output, serial computer interface, and a small footprint. Brinkmann, www.brinkmann.com

Mass spectrometer Fourier transform ion cyclotron resonance spectrometer analyzes complex matrices and large molecules with independent sub-ppm mass accuracy, ultrahigh resolution, and improved detection circuitry. The LTQ FT Ultra is suited for top-down and bottom-up proteomics, metabolomics, and monitoring of complex mixtures such as crude-oil samples. Thermo Electron, www.thermo.com

PLANT MATERIALS AND EQUIPMENT

Tablet testing The Tablet-Pro system for drug analysis automates uniformity and stability testing. Improved scalability allows users to specify number of homogenizers, vessel size, and volumes for dissolution. Astech Projects, www.astechprojects.com

Reactor Self-contained kilolab reactor system performs a variety of operations necessary for accurate scale-up to production-level processing, including mixing, heating and cooling, crystallization, distillation, and extraction. Unit includes an agitated glass-lined reactor, a feed vessel, multiple condensers, a phase separator, two receiver vessels, and manifolds for vacuum, heat-transfer fluids, and nitrogen. De Dietrich Process Systems, www.ddpsinc.com

Air quality DirectSense PC-based indoor air quality measurement kit can be used for both walk-through surveys and trend data-logging over hours, days, or weeks. A single probe measures CO 2 , volatile organic compounds, temperature, humidity, and two specific gases. GrayWolf Sensing Solutions, www.wolfsense.com