Nominations Sought For Robertson Award

October 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 42
The ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry (MEDI) is accepting nominations for the David W. Robertson Award for Excellence in Medicinal Chemistry. This annual award, supported by Pfizer, is in memory of medicinal chemist Robertson and is intended to recognize seminal contributions by young scientists to medicinal chemistry.

The awardee will receive a plaque and an honorarium and will be invited to present his or her research at an award symposium organized by MEDI at ACS's fall national meeting.

Nominees must be age 40 or younger at the time of nomination and can be employed in academia, industry, government, or a private research organization. The nominee must be engaged in the research of biologically active substances and have had a primary role in the discovery of a novel therapeutic agent(s), target(s), theoretical concept(s) in medicinal chemistry or drug discovery, and/or made a significant scientific discovery that enhances the field of medicinal chemistry.

Nominations must include a curriculum vitae, a primary letter of recommendation that clearly describes the contributions and accomplishments of the nominee, a description of the role the individual played in the discovery or discoveries for which he or she is being nominated, and a second supporting letter from someone familiar with the work being recognized. Four copies of the materials are due by Feb. 1, 2007. Please submit nominations to Richard A. Gibbs, Heine Pharmacy Building, 575 Stadium Mall Dr., Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN 47907-2091; (765) 494-1456; fax (765) 494-1414; rag@pharmacy.purdue.edu.

