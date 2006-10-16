Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Report tracks Ph.D. trends since 1920

October 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Over the past 25 years, the demographics of individuals earning doctoral degrees in the U.S. has changed significantly as the number of women and minorities earning degrees has increased, according to an NSF report. The report, "U.S. Doctorates in the 20th Century," uses data from the Doctorate Records File, a databank with information on 1.35 million doctoral recipients who have earned their degrees since 1920. Analysis of the data in the report shows, among other things, that nearly two-thirds of the individuals in the databank earned their Ph.D.s in science and engineering fields. From 1920 until the early 1960s, the report notes, physical sciences led all major fields in the number of Ph.D.s awarded. Since 1960, however, the percentage of doctoral degrees in physical sciences has dropped. The report attributes this drop directly to the decline of advanced degrees awarded in chemistry. The full report is available at www.nsf.gov/statistics/nsf06319.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE