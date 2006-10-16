Advertisement

Synthesis

A promising hydrogen-storage compound

October 16, 2006 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 84, Issue 42
Ammonia triborane (shown) is being touted as "a promising new material for chemical hydrogen-storage applications" by Larry G. Sneddon and Chang Won Yoon of the University of Pennsylvania (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja064526g). The first synthesis of this triborane, reported in 1959, involved an explosive starting material. The Pennsylvania group has now found a safe, convenient way to synthesize it by oxidizing the air-stable salt Bu4N+B3H8- (Bu = butyl) with iodine in 1,2-dimethoxyethane (glyme). The resulting (glyme)B3H7 adduct is then treated with anhydrous ammonia to give the desired product, NH3B3H7, in high yield. Since Bu4N+B3H8- can be readily prepared, "the large-scale, safe synthesis of NH3B3H7 is now possible," the researchers say. They found that ammonia triborane can be rapidly hydrolyzed in aqueous solutions containing acids or metal catalysts to yield almost eight equivalents of H2. Since the reaction also forms mixtures of borates, the real utility of this hydrogen-storage system will depend on developing methods to regenerate ammonia triborane from these borates, the team notes.

