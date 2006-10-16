A promising hydrogen-storage compound

Ammonia triborane (shown) is being touted as "a promising new material for chemical hydrogen-storage applications" by Larry G. Sneddon and Chang Won Yoon of the University of Pennsylvania (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja064526g). The first synthesis of this triborane, reported in 1959, involved an explosive starting material. The Pennsylvania group has now found a safe, convenient way to synthesize it by oxidizing the air-stable salt Bu 4 N+B 3 H 8 - (Bu = butyl) with iodine in 1,2-dimethoxyethane (glyme). The resulting (glyme)B 3 H 7 adduct is then treated with anhydrous ammonia to give the desired product, NH 3 B 3 H 7 , in high yield. Since Bu 4 N+B 3 H 8 - can be readily prepared, "the large-scale, safe synthesis of NH 3 B 3 H 7 is now possible," the researchers say. They found that ammonia triborane can be rapidly hydrolyzed in aqueous solutions containing acids or metal catalysts to yield almost eight equivalents of H 2 . Since the reaction also forms mixtures of borates, the real utility of this hydrogen-storage system will depend on developing methods to regenerate ammonia triborane from these borates, the team notes.